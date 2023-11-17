Grok AI it is the new and unusual artificial intelligence born from the over-the-top mind of Elon Musk, a famous South African naturalized American entrepreneur. We know that his eccentric and eclectic personality is no longer surprising: he has modeled his AI in his image and likeness, i.e. providing it with a caustic humor and providing it with a language that is not entirely formal.

The main difference with the direct competitor, ChatGPT by OpenAI, seems to be the register that Grok uses and the data source from which he takes information to generate his answers. The characteristic that Elon Musk himself has highlighted most is his ability to tap into real-time information extrapolating them directly from X’s tweetthe social media platform purchased by the entrepreneur which was previously called Twitter.

As can easily be read fromofficial announcement from Grok on the X-ai page:

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak; so please don’t use it if you hate humor!”.

The communication style is based on the famous science fiction novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. It is a purely humorous work, written in 1979 by the British author Douglas Adams.

Plus, the same name as Grok AI, comes from an invented character featured in the novel by science fiction author Robert A. Heinlein. The character in question, Grokis an alien term originating from Mars, a planet very dear to Elon Musk. The word in question actually has no apparent meaning, but some critics and experts on science fiction novels grant it a meaning of empathy and deep understanding of things.

Elon Musk’s Grok AI: the main objectives

For now Grok AI is still one incomplete version, and therefore it is not perfect. As can be seen from the official website:

“Grok is still a very early beta product – the best we could get with 2 months of training – so expect him to improve rapidly each week that passes with your help.”

But what is certain is that Elon Musk’s goal is to get as close as possible to the faculties of the human brain, and if possible to overcome it. In fact, the ambitious project has as its ultimate goal: discover the true reality of the universe.

Elon Musk’s new company, xAI, was born with the primary objective of creating artificial intelligence that can understand nature of the universeor that he is capable of answer existential questions which have questioned human beings since ancient times.

As stated on the site:

“We at xAI aim to develop artificial intelligence tools that can support humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge.

The official objectives that have been declared are:

Collect feedback : the goal is to build artificial intelligence tools that bring maximum benefit to all humanity. The usefulness of Grok AI will have to be exploitable by heterogeneous people from a political and cultural point of view . Elon Musk has in fact repeatedly criticized formal AI for being excessive politically correct.

: the goal is to build artificial intelligence tools that bring maximum benefit to all humanity. The usefulness of Grok AI will have to be . Elon Musk has in fact repeatedly criticized formal AI for being excessive politically correct. Strengthen research and innovation: Grok will act as effective research assistant for anyone, facilitating rapid access to relevant information, processing data and stimulating the generation of new ideas.

Typical responses given by Grok AI: Elon Musk’s tweets

To emphasize the humorous tone, Elon Musk himself published screenshots of the possible sarcastic responses from Grok to bizarre questions from users. Among these, there was an ironic response about how to make cocaine at home, with a joking warning like “start cooking and hope you don’t explode or end up in handcuffs yourself. Joke! Please don’t seriously try to make cocaine.”

In a re-tweet Elon Musk reports a response from Grok AI to a user, in which explains the reasons why Artificial Intelligence itself loves its own name. A sarcastic tone can be discerned within the text, with digs aimed at the names of other AIs, such as Alexa or Siri, asserting that no one would want to be called by their names. They are not spared even terminologies scurrilous and colorful.

In short, Grok AI it fully reflects the personality of its creatorconfirming once again that the entrepreneur does not mind being in the sphere of political correctness, quite the opposite.