The Elon Musk’s Grok AI Chatbot has been available for premium users in Europe since May, and now the entrepreneur has said that version 3 of the chatbot will be launched by the end of the yearwithout specifying an exact date.

Tesla Grok 3 Coming Soon

Elon Musk has announced that Grok 3 will be released at the end of the year. He then highlighted how xAI will use 100,000 Nvidia H100s to train the third generation of the Large Language Model. Therefore, five times bigger of the Grok 2which will use 20,000 GPUs. Musk has promised that Grok 3 it will be a lot specialCurrently available in version 1.5, released in March, Grok is very different from other chatbots in that it extracts humorous information in real time from incoming data, interpreting sarcasm, humor, and the ability to use it to send responses to users.

Elon Musk

However, despite the powerful performance of version 1.5, Grok is less popular than ChatGPT and Gemini as there is no free version and the subscription costs are quite expensive.

Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez in an interview – shared by a user – said that many AI models are trained on the outputs of OpenAIcreating a “human centipede effect” with similar outputs. Elon Musk, in agreement with this statement, said in a tweet:

“Unfortunately, this is quite true. It takes a lot of work to eliminate LLMs from Internet training data. Grok 2, due out in August, will be a huge improvement in this regard.“.

Grok 1 and 1.5, what are they?

Launched In the November 2023, Grok 1 was the first model of artificial intelligence developed by Elon Musk’s xAI startup. A model able to understand and respond to complicated questions and requests; in short, just like a human would. It can also generate a variety of creative text formats (such as music, emails, letters, etc.). Grok 1 is also capable of learning and refining all of its features over time, by analyzing new data or through questions or answers from users.

Tesla’s Grok Capabilities

The main purpose of Grok 1 is to refine Tesla vehicles, in order to have a personal driving experience. Moreover, an interesting thing is that Grok also adapts to the mood of the driver.

Grok 1.5 is the latest model of artificial intelligence created by Elon Musk’s Company X. It is an artificial intelligence (xAI) model that not only understands and responds to human speech, but also explains its thoughts with perfect clarity.

Grok 1.5 can handle very long text contexts, up to 128,000 characters. This allows it to remember 16 times more than previous models and to use information from longer texts. Furthermore, Grok 1.5 is more complex and sophisticated than its predecessor. This allows it to better understand the relationships between different parts of the text and make more accurate decisions. It is also X’s first multimodal xAI model. For this reason, it is able to process not only text, but also visual information such as images, graphs and diagrams, better understand human language and provide precise and accurate answers. It is therefore a more efficient and performing model.

Grok 1.5 can be used in a wide range of applications, including:

Customer service : as it allows you to create chatbots that can understand and answer customer questions.

: as it allows you to create chatbots that can understand and answer customer questions. Health care : as it can help doctors make better decisions by analyzing medical records and other medical data.

: as it can help doctors make better decisions by analyzing medical records and other medical data. Financial assistance : can be used to analyze financial documents and identify risks and opportunities.

: can be used to analyze financial documents and identify risks and opportunities. Education Assistance: in order to create intelligent teaching systems that personalize learning for each student.

Musk VS Zuckerberg

Elon Musk previously diverted $500 million in H100s from Tesla to X, demonstrating how much the company is investing in AI work. The Grok 2 requires 20,000 H100s to train, a significant increase from previous versions. But Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta plans to acquire about 350,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs by the end of 2024, aiming for a total of 600,000 GPUs, which translates to $18 billion in AI investment.

Who will win this AI challenge?