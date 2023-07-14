GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver has joined the PvdA. He writes this in an opinion piece in the Volkskrant. With this he wants to show that he supports ‘intensive cooperation’ with the PvdA and ‘that one’s own party political interest may never take precedence over the general interest’. He hopes that party members support further cooperation.

PvdA and GroenLinks have been working together for some time. The two parties want to enter the parliamentary elections together, with a shared election program and a joint list of candidates. Members can vote on this until Sunday. That also means that there will be one leader.

‘In the past, social democracy and the green movement were sometimes played off against each other: now against later, people against nature. Or jokingly: the end of the world opposite the end of the month’, writes Klaver, who believes that the urgency for left-progressive cooperation is enormous. “The social struggle – the struggle to restrain and tame capitalism – now coincides with the fight against the climate crisis.”