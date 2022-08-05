Tamara Zonnenberg (38) from Huissen in Gelderland passed away during her holiday. She has been a councilor in the municipality of Lingewaard since 2019, since this year for GroenLinks.

Tamara Zonnenberg died this week in a swimming pool in Thailand. The exact cause of death is unknown.

Born and raised Huissense studied Gender History at Radboud University and worked for a while at health insurer Menzis. Since September 2021, she has been an advisor to the Ministry of Defense.

Politics

In February 2019, she became a councilor for the local party Lingewaard.NU after the resignation of Joop Janssen, who was party chairman at the time. At the beginning of 2020, Zonnenberg gave up on this match due to a difference of opinion.

She continued independently and joined GroenLinks in the last municipal elections in March this year. In recent months she has focused on themes such as greenery, housing and traffic. Besides politics, walking was her great passion. In 2021 she ran from Porto to Santiago de Compostela, more than 200 kilometers.

