And yes, it is hard clickbait. However, that does not mean that there is any logic behind GroenLinks’ plan.

The car is often seen as a ‘right’ item. A symbol for emissions, status, tax and more tax. Right-wing parties are often in favor of the car and left-wing parties are often against it. Now it is not only about the position and the side of the police spectrum where you stand, but also about the plans and their implementation. A good example is the GroenLinks plan. Normally this party has little common ground with the traditional car enthusiast.

And don’t be under any illusions, that’s not going to happen today either. GroenLinks member of parliament Suzanne Kröger proposes a plan that has to do with cars, so we share that with you. Ms Kröger proposes that people can use a shared car free of charge for a year if they return their regular car. At GroenLinks they are fully committed to the shared car.

This is accompanied by the necessary subsidies and measures to make it interesting. GroenLinks also wants the shared car to be tax-deductible, so that employers can more easily offer shared cars to employees. And yes, road pricing also applies to a shared car, but then shared cars must fall under the lowest rate. Of course there will be people who feel immediately attacked and are afraid that their classic or convertible will have to be handed in.

But let’s look at it from the other side. There are of course plenty of neighborhoods that are overcrowded by all the cars. And there are also a lot of tins that are used for dry transport. On average, cars are stationary for 23 hours a day, so with a shared car you can tackle a few problems in one go. If you do have a Daewoo Kalos at your doorstep that belongs to you, you might as well opt for an Opel Corsa-e shared car, right?

Is there anything to note?

Of course there is also plenty to criticize about the plan with the shared cars. There are, of course, situations where it works. But man is a creature of habit and everyone works and recreates at the same time. So yes, that car is stationary for 23 hours, but everyone needs one at 09:00 and 17:00. And in the summer holidays.

Anyway, what do you think of GroenLinks’ plan in terms of shared cars? And if you lived in a densely populated area, would you consider it? Let us know in the comments! The best comment will of course receive extra love @nicolasr.

