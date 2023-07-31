Grocery stores | The German discount market showed the real prices of the food – the price of the sausage almost doubled

The German supermarket chain Penny raised the prices of nine products to show their true cost to the environment and health.

German discount market chain Penny has raised the prices of certain foodstuffs for a week to show their true cost to people’s health and the environment, says The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, Penny has raised the prices of nine products in its 2,150 stores to a level that experts from two different universities have assessed as their true price.

According to The Guardian, the experts’ assessment takes into account the impact of food on the soil, climate, water consumption and health.

During the chain’s seizure, for example, the price of wiener sausages rose from 3.19 euros to 6.01 euros, and the price of fruit yogurt rose from 1.19 euros to 1.56 euros. The price of mozzarella cheese rose 74 percent to 1.55 euros and the price of maasdam cheese rose 94 percent to 4.84 euros.

The price of the vegan version of the schnitzel clip, on the other hand, rose by only five percent, according to The Guardian.

of The Guardian According to Penny, the chain has promised to donate any additional income it may receive from the campaign to an organization that supports family farms in the Alps. However, it has not said whether it is prepared to make a loss on the campaign.

Sustainability expert Amelie Michalke The University of Greifswald tells The Guardian that presenting the real price is only possible for a limited number of foodstuffs at this stage.

“The matter lacks a comprehensive scientific basis. But we hope that this will give a strong impetus to a user-friendly and fair discussion about food prices”, says Michalke.

Discount market chain Penny has done similar feats before. For example, in 2020, Penny changed the prices of apples, bananas, potatoes, tomatoes, mozzarella, gouda, milk and some meat products, according to a press release from its parent company Rewe.

At that time, the prices of the foodstuffs involved in the seizure were increased by an average of 62 percent.