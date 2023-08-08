Grocery stores | Lidl’s CEO will change in Finland in September

Lidl Finland’s current CEO will move to Switzerland and then Austria for similar duties.

Lidl Finland’s CEO will change in September, the company says in a press release. At the beginning of September, an Irishman will start as CEO of Lidl Finland Conor Boyle.

In previous years, he has been responsible for Lidl’s operations in Northern Ireland. Before this, Boyle has worked as the CEO of the chain in Sweden.

Lidl Finland’s current CEO Nicholas Pennanen moves to Lidl’s CEO, first to Switzerland, where he works for a year. After that, he will start in the same position in Austria.