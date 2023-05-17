Grocery stores | Aleps are fleeing Helsinki’s core

According to Hok-Elanto, the number of customers has decreased in some parts of Aleppo.

Grocery store chain Bargains are decreasing in the central market places of Helsinki.

In May, shopping center Forum and Iso Roobertinkatu’s Alepat have closed. Elielin Alepa at Helsinki Central Station will stop operating in June.

In all these stores, Hok-Elanto decided not to extend the expiring leases. Only Kamppi’s office remains in the core of Helsinki.

Already in 2022, HS reports on several companies withdrawing from the center of Helsinki.

Alepan chain manager Mika Heikkinen Hok-Elannosta justifies closings with changes in customer flows. For example, the effects of remote work can also be seen in stores.

“After the corona virus, there are fewer customers in the city center, and customer flows have been directed in a new way. People move along different roads than before,” says Heikkinen.

“I don’t know the entirety of the forum, but there has certainly been a transition to other shopping centers. Major changes have taken place in the core center.”

HS reported last summer that many companies have left the Forum.

According to Heikkinen, changes in public transport also affect the number of customers in stores. As an example, he mentions the Kamppi shopping center, where Alepa is directly in front of the bus terminal.

“There are huge customer flows.”

Some of the buses that used to go to Elielinaukio have switched to using Kamppi as their terminus due to the years-long street renovation of Mannerheimintie.

Heikkinen does not want to answer the question about what effect the rental level of the store premises had on the decision to close Aleppo.

Helsinki according to the region’s chamber of commerce, last fall, the turnover of companies in the core was tens of percent lower than in 2019, i.e. before the corona pandemic.

Telecom operator Telia, on the other hand, said at the end of the year that, based on its statistics compiled from mobile phone data, there are clearly fewer people moving in the city center than before the pandemic.

Earlier in November, HS told how business premises in the heart of Helsinki might be empty for months, but rents are still not on the downward trend.

According to last year’s vitality count, almost 15.5 percent of the business premises in the center of Helsinki in the strip stretching from Fredrikinkatu in the west to Fabianinkatu in the east were empty.

The city of Helsinki has presented a few different ways to increase the vitality of the city center. One way has been proposed, for example, to cover some street areas for year-round event use.

Moving the lanes of the esplanades to the use of terraces, pedestrians and cyclists is a method that is currently being implemented in the center on an experimental basis.