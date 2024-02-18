Grocery store | Valio launched a product called a smoothie, which is similar to yogurt, but is more expensive

Valio introduced a smoothie to the market, which, based on the product description, resembles Valio's flavored yogurt. However, a smoothie is more expensive than yogurt. Why?
Smoothies have been a trend for years, especially among health-conscious people.
Smoothies have a reputation as a healthy snack: they typically contain berries and fruits, and the milk-based version also contains protein.
The phenomenon is not abating, and at the beginning of February, Valio introduced sugar-free smoothies sold in 0.75 liter cardboard containers to the Luononyogurtti+ product line.
#Grocery #store #Valio #launched #product #called #smoothie #similar #yogurt #expensive
Leave a Reply