Grocery store | Valio launched a product called a smoothie, which is similar to yogurt, but is more expensive

Valio introduced a smoothie to the market, which, based on the product description, resembles Valio's flavored yogurt. However, a smoothie is more expensive than yogurt. Why?

Smoothies have been a trend for years, especially among health-conscious people.

Smoothies have a reputation as a healthy snack: they typically contain berries and fruits, and the milk-based version also contains protein.

The phenomenon is not abating, and at the beginning of February, Valio introduced sugar-free smoothies sold in 0.75 liter cardboard containers to the Luononyogurtti+ product line.