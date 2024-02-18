Sunday, February 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Grocery store | Valio launched a product called a smoothie, which is similar to yogurt, but is more expensive

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Grocery store | Valio launched a product called a smoothie, which is similar to yogurt, but is more expensive

Valio introduced a smoothie to the market, which, based on the product description, resembles Valio's flavored yogurt. However, a smoothie is more expensive than yogurt. Why?

Smoothies have been a trend for years, especially among health-conscious people.

Smoothies have a reputation as a healthy snack: they typically contain berries and fruits, and the milk-based version also contains protein.

The phenomenon is not abating, and at the beginning of February, Valio introduced sugar-free smoothies sold in 0.75 liter cardboard containers to the Luononyogurtti+ product line.

#Grocery #store #Valio #launched #product #called #smoothie #similar #yogurt #expensive

See also  Britain Boris Johnson claims no one warned him about the party
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Understand how Mauro Cid supported PF investigations against allies

Understand how Mauro Cid supported PF investigations against allies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result