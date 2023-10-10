Grocery store | “Kind-hearted act” – Vantaa is looking for an unknown man who saved a panicked 8-year-old at the checkout in Jumbo

The boy’s father is looking for a benefactor to pay him back and promises to also provide coffee and a bubble waffle made with a “secret recipe”.

9.10. 11:40 am | Updated 8:42 am

Jumbo’s Citymarket, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.: an eight-year-old boy from Vantaa is buying waffle supplies at a local store, but maybe he is excited and can’t find the included money at the cash register.

A middle-aged man waiting in line behind notices the boy’s plight and offers to pay for his purchases.

The boy gets butter, flour and other necessities with him, and later the home is filled with the delicious aroma of bubble waffles.

Now the boy’s father is looking for a benefactor in the Vantaa puskaradio Facebook group.

“I would like to pay for the purchases and offer waffle coffees here. Such a kind-hearted, unsolicited act in times like these,” Peter Bergman thank.

The positive publication has almost 2,000 likes and fifty commenters, but no benefactor has been found.

Saturday night after a little adventure, Bergman and his eight-year-old son, Bergman’s two adult children and their partners, and Bergman’s female friend were able to enjoy the waffles Mia Andersson.

The recipe for bubble waffles is a secret, inherited from Andersson’s late grandmother.

It has been found to be good elsewhere than among one’s own family. As a hobby and sideline, Andersson and Bergman go around baking waffles at various events, most recently at a customer event for an interior design store.

“Such a feel-good thing”, characterizes Bergman.

The waffle portion was finally ready!

Correction 10.10.2023 at 8:42: The update had fifty commenters, no likes.