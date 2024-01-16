Grocery store | HS compared the bonuses of the stores, and one is clearly above the others – The calculator shows the differences between the stores

HS compared how much money can be saved with the loyalty programs of different grocery stores. At first glance, the bonus program of the store that pays the biggest benefits seems very good, but it has its own pitfalls, says retail industry analyst Arhi Kivilahti.

According to Statistics Finland, in 2022, a two-parent family with children spent an average of more than 700 euros per month on food and non-alcoholic beverages. If the economy's purchases for the month were concentrated in one chain, you would get the most bonus from Lidl.

Liisa Niemi HS

2:00 am

Lidl is almost superior. This idea first came to mind when HS compared the loyalty programs of Finland's three largest Grocers, i.e. S-group, K-group and Lidl.

For example, with monthly purchases of 1,000 euros, Lild pays its regular customers bonuses of 100 euros, while the S group remains at 50 euros and the K group at 27.5 euros.