Lawyer Nedzwiecki called the discrepancy between the price in the check a popular way of cheating in the store

It is not uncommon for grocery store visitors to become victims of scammers. Ways to deceive buyers uncovered lawyer, chairman of the board of the Moscow Consumer Protection Society Anton Nedzvetsky in an interview with Sputnik radio.

“The most common way to deceive customers is the discrepancy between the price on the receipt and the price tag. That is, a person on the counter saw one price of the goods, and a more expensive product or a product with a greater weight made its way through the barcode, ”said Nedzvetsky, emphasizing that the only way to protect yourself from fraud is to check the receipt near the cash register.

As the lawyer noted, often the cashier punches the same product twice. The next variant of deception is the inconspicuous scanning of a barcode from a product that is not in the shopping cart of the buyer, the lawyer added. In the Moscow Society for the Protection of Consumer Rights, they often encounter a situation where a discount on a particular product is not taken into account in a check.

“There is a very common option when the discount indicated on the price tag is not taken into account. (…) It is written on the store shelf that there is a discount, a promotion, the cost of goods has been reduced, and so on, but in fact the price that was without a discount breaks through at the checkout, ”summed up Nedzvetsky.

Earlier, lawyer and psychologist Sofia Bolkhovitina warned about the frequent methods of fraud in the sale of apartments. Among them – deliberate overpricing, false forecasts based on certain events in politics.