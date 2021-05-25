In the Swedish countryside, shops of another type are finally spreading to serve the population, after many grocery stores closed their doors, as it became possible to purchase items from automatic distribution devices set up in mobile containers placed near the fields without any employees.

In the small farming district of Vickholm, home to only a few hundred residents, some 80 kilometers from the capital, Stockholm, the last grocery store closed more than ten years ago. The store belonging to the only gas station in the area also ended its activity a year and a half ago.

The nearest supermarket was half an hour’s drive away, until last July, this automated 24-hour store arrived and allows hundreds of pieces to be purchased without any payment box.

“It was a must for the majority of us in this area,” says Julia Ray, a beekeeper. “Having this (robotic store) around is very practical.”

To open the door of the twenty-square-meter store in the heart of the fields near the gas station, a code must be shown through a smartphone app.

“We come here three times a week to buy our stuff. The products are much more expensive here, but I have no problem with that. This is a price I can pay for not going to another store,” says Lucas Edman, a technical engineer who visits the area for a few weeks.

Within a few seconds, Lucas scans the code for the pizza sandwich and the soft drink package that he bought on his smartphone connected to his bank account and with a national identification system (to prevent theft), within sight of a single security camera in place.

In Sweden, the number of food stores (from supermarkets to small petrol stations) decreased from 7,169 in 1996 to 5,180 according to official statistics.

The number of supermarkets (hypermarkets) increased by almost three times during a quarter of a century. Many small grocery stores were closed in the countryside, especially due to the lack of profitability similar to the rest of Europe.