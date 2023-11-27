Customers in the supermarket pay more because manufacturers of A-brands make it impossible for retailers to purchase their products across the border. This is what retail companies say in a study commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Retailers themselves suffer from the obstacles, because the higher purchasing prices in the Netherlands are eating into their profit margins.
