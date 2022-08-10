Shopping is now an average of 18.5 percent more expensive. This is apparent from research by the GfK agency, which keeps track of the prices of products in various supermarkets, NOS reports. Since this is an average, the differences between products can be large. For example, pasta, kitchen towels and bread have risen much more in price than average. Chocolate, bananas and cleaning products are not or hardly more expensive.
