A family man was killed by a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park in the United States. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Livingston (Montana) – A 40-year-old family man was killed by a grizzly bear north of America’s Yellowstone National Park* last week. Craig Clouatre wasThe Guardians According to last Wednesday (March 23, 2022) hiking with a friend in Montana, USA. However, after the two broke up, he did not return to the agreed meeting place. The acquaintance called the police, but officials were only able to recover Clouatre’s dead body on Thursday. According to the sheriff, he did not survive the encounter with a grizzly, reports Bild.de. The 40-year-old leaves behind four children and his wife Jamie.

Near Yellowstone National Park in the USA: family man does not survive encounter with a grizzly

Craig Clouatre went on a hike with his friend Wednesday morning, possibly to look for antlers, reports The Guardians. “They broke up sometime later in the morning,” Park County Sheriff’s Office Brad Bichler told Livingston Enterprise and continues: “When the other man got back to his vehicle and his friend wasn’t there, he called us and we started the search.”

That same night, ground search teams and helicopters combed the Six Mile Creek area about 50 kilometers south of the town of Livingston, Montana. That is where the deceased resided. Later on Thursday, officers found Craig Clouatre’s body. Sheriff Brad Bichler wrote out loud Bild.de in a statement: “After an extensive search this morning, we located Craig. It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive.”

However, no information was given as to where the family man was found or why a grizzly bear is blamed for his death. A few years ago, a 38-year-old was attacked and killed by a grizzly bear while on a bike ride in Montana*.

Family of the deceased says: “It was a pleasure to have him as a son”

The body has since been handed over to the family. Widow Jamie Clouatre shared touching words about her late husband on Facebook: “I am grateful for every reminder of the most wonderful person I have ever met: my husband. I loved him with every fiber of my being. His loss is a struggle that will accompany us for the rest of our lives.”

Clouatre’s father was also emotional about his son’s death: “It was a pleasure to have him as a son,” said David Clouatre loudly The Guardians“He was a good man, a good, hard-working family man.” A friend of the family has already started a fundraiser, with the loud Bild.de around 55,000 euros have already been raised.

Bear attack in the USA: Clouatre was often in the mountains and knew his way around

Clouatre must have visited the mountains in the area where he died frequently, a family friend told the family The Guardians. He hiked in the summer and climbed in the winter. The mountains rise steeply over the Yellowstone River, which flows through Paradise Valley. While the dense forests there are home to bears and other wildlife, dangerous encounters with humans are relatively rare.

“It just makes me angry that something like this could happen to such a good person. Of all the men I know, I can’t believe he would die in the wilderness. He was so strong and he was so smart,” the family friend says loudly The Guardians.

Grizzly population growing in the USA – hunting of bears has so far been banned in the Yellowstone region

According to the British daily, grizzlies have killed at least eight people around Yellowstone National Park since 2010. Outside of Alaska, the mighty animals are protected by federal laws, but officials in the Yellowstone region are pushing for the protections to be lifted and grizzly hunting allowed. The US state of Wyoming is already allowing grizzlies* to be hunted again. More than 700 bears live in the region of the famous national park.

Fatal attacks on humans, while rare, have been loud in recent decades The Guardians but has increased as the grizzly population has grown and more people have moved to rural areas closer to bear habitat. In the meantime Researchers are also seeing more and more hybrids of polar bears and grizzlies* – the so-called “pizzly bears”. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.