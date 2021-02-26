The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Western Conference second-place Los Angeles Clippers by a comfortable 122-94 on Thursday’s NBA game, in which the Nets and 76ers added wins with those who continue their fight in the East .

The young point guard Ja Morant, with 16 points and 7 rebounds, and the Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas, with 16 points and 15 rebounds, led the Grizzlies in a gray night of the stars of the Clippers.

Paul George had just 13 points, with 3/12 shooting from the field, while Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

With the loss of Clippers, the Utah Jazz extend their lead to 4 games in the lead of the West, which they consolidated with their resounding victory on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James.

The Brooklyn Nets still did not suffer from injury loss to Kevin Durant and easily beat the Orlando Magic 129-92 on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving (27 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists) and James Harden (20-9-7) dominated the game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (New York), where the Nets added their eighth straight victory.

The team led by Canadian Steve Nash remains in this way one win away from the 76ers, leaders of the East.

The Orlando Magic are still out of the playoffs and on a downward trajectory, affected by a large number of injury casualties.

Their star Nikola Vucevic, chosen this week to play his second All-Star on March 7, finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds but had little help from his teammates.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97 and remain at the top of the Eastern conference.

The victory, however, had a bitter reversal due to the injury to the right knee of Tobias Harris, one of his figures, when he had 22 minutes of play with 6 points and 2 rebounds.

Cameroonian Joel Embiid again led the 76ers with 23 points and 9 rebounds although he was not lucky in shooting (4/20 in field shots).

Australian Ben Simmons, who will accompany Embiid in the All-Star, finished with 15 points and 7 assists.

The Slovenian Luka Doncic, hero of Tuesday’s victory against the Celtics with a decisive triple, had a discreet night for the Mavericks with 19 points and 4 rebounds.

Dallas, which is out of playoff berths, remains without Kristaps Porzingis due to back problems, as reports grow that they could hear offers for the Latvian power forward.

Rookie point guard Immanuel Quickley was the New York Knicks’ leading scorer with 25 points in a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Quickley, one of the most positive news from the New York franchise this season, achieved that record in just 20 minutes of play, with 5/10 shooting from the field and an immaculate 12/12 on free throws.

Power forward Julius Randle, who will make his All-Star debut, had 21 points and 14 rebounds against the weak defense of the Kings, who featured De’Aaron Fox with 29 points and 11 assists.