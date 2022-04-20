These grizzlies yes they are the ones we have seen so wisely in the regular phase. More points for your part and less for the rival. The first meeting of the series had been too much turmoil for a group that does not shy away from it but could not endure another day like that. The Timberwolves they had conquered the FedEx Forum with ease and fun, two of the keys that have driven the Memphis during a record year. The second was another story. Some small change, more success from Ja Morant and the ability to clip the wings of Edwards or Beasley. With this they improved the formula and secured the first point in the series to tie it. the match is over 124-96.

The locals also knew from the first match that leaving their opponent above forty points in the opening round had been a huge mistake. Both teams played rough basketball in those early stages. The game was stopped excessively and, with it, the forces were balanced and the Wolves did not surprise as they did last Saturday. The fouls affected the Grizz’s inside game, Jenkins made an adjustment by bringing in Xavier Tillman after he didn’t see a clue in the previous game and everything began to flow. There was no excuse for the very poor shot selection of the visitors, who were drying their own rain of points by not getting the positions right and reading the defense of the others. Memphis’ motto for the last fifteen years made sense and it was from there, turning off the tap on the other team, that they took off on the scoreboard. In the second quarter, two partials came together, the first 11-2 and the last 11-5, to increase the advantage to more than ten at halftime.

The visitors reacted, how could they not after such an ill-advised quarter, but they did not reach the level of confidence of last day and found that the joy had returned to the Grizzlies’ game. With Morant (23+9+10) successful, hitting a couple of triples in the third to add more and more difference with the rival, there was another great partial, there 25-9, to definitively amputate the team’s chances of victory Directed by Chris Finch. In the third period he would reach +27 and in the fourth he would get +30 to have total placidity when closing the result. Towns (15), for example, was well defended and Reid (12) took the alternative that wasn’t needed in the first to fight center on Tillman’s (13) magic day. Edwards (20) continued with self-confidence but not with as much success despite finishing as the team’s top scorer. The style shown by the two is very different if we compare the clash of a few days ago and that of this Tuesday. Tie in a series traveling to Minneapolis for their next two dates.