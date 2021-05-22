Led by the young Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies eliminated Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors on Friday by defeating them 117-112 in an exciting overtime in the play-in, sealing their place in the NBA playoffs.

The Grizzlies, who finished ninth in the Western conference, will play the first round of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz, first.

Supported by his fans at the Chase Center, Stephen Curry kept the Warriors’ hopes up with 39 points until overtime, which Draymond Green could have prevented with a shot over the horn that went wide.

“I have no idea” how to digest this loss, admitted a dejected Curry. “It’s weird, we’re not used to this, but I’m super proud of everyone.”

NBA champions in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Warriors are out of the playoffs for the second year in a row, in a campaign in which they were only sustained by the pride and talent of Steph Curry, NBA leading scorer and award finalist. MVP (Most Valuable Player).

“From a last season in which we only won 15 games to get here, it is quite impressive (…) It is a very hard way to leave but we cannot lose perspective,” said the point guard, who said he had not decided whether to play at the Tokyo Olympics.

On the other side, Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 35 points and made sure to play the first playoffs of his career.

“It feels good. We battle all season. Last year we fell short by a couple of games but we learned and did what we had to do, ”said Morant, who was the 2020 Best Rookie of the Year.

The point guard, in his best performance in the NBA, had 5 triples (his career record) and scored 15 of his 35 points between the fourth quarter and overtime.

In the decisive possession, Morant took responsibility with a basket on the Mexican-American Juan Toscano-Anderson that put the Grizzlies 5 points ahead with 4 seconds left.

Those are the shots I want to take. I like when that pressure is on me, I enhance my game, “said Morant, 21.

The Grizzlies’ triumph was a thrilling climax to this week’s play-in mini-tournament, in which teams ranked 7th to 10th in each conference competed for two playoff tickets.

The Warriors had finished in 8th place in the West, which normally gave direct access to the postseason, but lost both of their play-in games on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Lakers and this Friday to the Grizzlies.

Despite the disappointment, Steve Kerr congratulated his players and said arriving at this point in the season alive was “a success” due to the problems the team faced, most notably the season-long injury to Klay Thompson.

“We were able to win, we had the last chance in regulation time,” Kerr stressed. “I would have liked to get into the playoffs but we were a good team in the last 20 games and that is not by chance.”

“I am very excited about the future of the team,” said Kerr. “We have to see this season as a success and build on it.”

The Grizzlies, who defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the first play-in game on Wednesday, dominated most of the game but the Warriors did not let them escape, taking advantage of Curry’s impressive scoring streaks.

The point guard, in one of the best moments of his brilliant career, returned to provide a show with his 5 triples from any position and his impossible entries to the basket.

However, as it happened against the Lakers, the Warriors were not able to take care of possession and between Curry and Green they committed 13 turnovers.

In a heart-stopping final in the fourth quarter, Curry tied the game at 97 with two free throws after Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas’ sixth personal (9 points and 12 rebounds).

On the last possession, with 9.2 seconds left and a tie at 99, Curry was double-marked by the Grizzlies and doubled the ball for Green, who went for the winning basket but missed the pitch.

The two teams had a great success in the triples in extra time. One of them, Jordan Poole, put the Warriors ahead 109-107 among the fervor of the fans but seconds later the young Xavier Tillman responded with another triple.

Morant, with the decisive basket after dribbling Anderson-Toscano with a half return, put the Grizzlies ahead 114-109 with 4.5 seconds to go, a lead that finished the season for the Warriors.