Russian actor and writer Yevgeny Grishkovets spoke about his appointment to the post of chairman of the Public Council under the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN). He also toldwhy he was offered such a position, in an interview for REN TV.

Grishkovets commented on his election to the post of head of the Public Council under the FSIN and called it unexpected. He also saw in him “a chance and an opportunity to do something good for people.” The writer said that for three years he took part in the fate of a young poetess convicted under a criminal offense and now serving time in a colony.

“This is how I got to know both the life of the colony and the employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Due to the fact that I was so deeply involved in this and wrote a play about this story, I received an offer to work in the Public Council of the Federal Penitentiary Service and accepted this offer, and yesterday the Public Council voted for my candidacy for the post of chairman, ”he stressed.

The actor added that he will have to study many issues, since a new field of activity is unusual for him. He noted that he is a person of a creative profession who has never worked in any government structures and is used to single work.

On December 29, Grishkovets became the head of the Public Council under the Federal Penitentiary Service. He was elected chairman during the first meeting of the updated composition of the council, which was also attended by the new head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev.