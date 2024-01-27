'Griselda', the new miniseries starring Sofía Vergara, was a resounding success on Netflix, where it has occupied – since its premiere – the first place in the top 10 of the most viewed productions on the platform. This fiction, which tells us some passages from the life of Griselda Blancoone of the most dangerous drug traffickers on the continent, also featured the participation of Colombian singer Karol G, who played an important character in the story in what was her acting debut.

This success, as well as the good comments it received from the public, made many users of the streaming service wonder if the series will have a second season, so in the following note we will tell you everything that is known about the subject. .

Will 'Griselda' have season 2 on Netflix?

Since it began its advertising campaign, Netflix presented 'Griselda' as a miniseries, which in itself already suggests that the popular fiction will not have a second season.

As its meaning indicates, a miniseries is very similar to a series, only with a more limited duration, which is usually two to six chapters.

Another equally notable difference between both terms is that miniseries have a defined number of episodes, so a story follows until its culmination in the episodes. For their part, series usually have an open ending, which gives rise to the development of more seasons, sequels, among other projects.

For this reason, unless there is a change of mind on the part of the developers and Netflix itself, 'Griselda' would NOT have a second seasonthus ending his story.

What is 'Griselda' about?

If you haven't had a chance to see yet 'Griselda'the miniseries tells us a little about the history of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious drug trafficker who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. The plot, which takes place in Miami in the 1970s and 1980s, shows the mix of charm and savagery that helped Blanco navigate between her family life and business, something that led her to become known as the 'Widow.' Black' or the 'Godmother of Cocaine'.

How many chapters does 'Griselda' have?

'Griselda' It has a total of six episodes, which have a duration between 48 and 59 minutes.. Below, we show you a list with the respective names of the chapters of the miniseries:

Sofía Vergara was in charge of giving life to the famous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in the miniseries production. Photo: LR composition/Netflix/Metro Dade Police Department

Chapter 1: 'The Lady Comes to Town' (51 minutes)

'The Lady Comes to Town' (51 minutes) Episode 2: 'Whites and rich people' (56 minutes)

'Whites and rich people' (56 minutes) Chapter 3: 'The Mutiny' (58 minutes)

'The Mutiny' (58 minutes) Chapter 4: 'Intermediary' (59 minutes)

'Intermediary' (59 minutes) Chapter 5: 'Paradise Lost' (57 minutes)

'Paradise Lost' (57 minutes) Chapter 6: 'Goodbye, Miami' (48 minutes).

What is the cast of 'Griselda'?