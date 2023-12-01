‘Griselda’ is Netflix’s new proposal when it comes to series about characters linked to the world of drug trafficking. This production, which will be made by the creators of ‘Narcos’, is based on the life of Griselda BlancoColombian drug trafficker and founder of the Medellín cartel, who will be played by Sofia Vergara. This fiction will also feature the novelty of the acting debut of Carolina Giraldo, better known as Karol Gsinger, songwriter and producer from the coffee-growing country.

And, given the proximity of its release date, the aforementioned streaming service released a new trailer, in which we were able to see more about the participation of both artists, as well as the other members of the cast, their story and much more.

Watch the trailer for ‘Griselda’ HERE

When does the series ‘Griselda’ premiere?

‘Griselda’series directed by the Colombian filmmaker Andres Baiz, will premiere on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 through the platform Netflix. This new production will feature Sofia Vergara in the leading role, as well as with the debut of Karol G in the performance, who had already announced weeks ago that he would participate in a series of the aforementioned streaming service.

“I’m going to act, I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to participate in a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s acting, I have a character, so I’m preparing for that,” mentioned the Colombian interpreter. during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. She will play the role of Carla, a character who has a close relationship with the protagonist. He will seek to introduce Griselda’s merchandise to the United States in order to gain her complete trust.

Another novelty from ‘Griselda’ is the participation of Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, who, together with Andrés Baiz, were part of the creative team of ‘Narcos’a Netflix series broadcast between 2015 and 2017. This series was about the fight against drug trafficking in Colombia during the 1990s and featured Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar, as well as Pedro Pascal.

It is worth mentioning that The first season of the fiction will be made up of six chapterswhich will last approximately 50 minutes each.

What is ‘Griselda’ about?

“‘Griselda’ is inspired by the life of the intelligent and ambitious Griselda Blanco, creator of one of the most profitable cartels in history. In the Miami of the 70s and 80s, Blanco’s lethal mix of charm and brutality helps her navigate with ease between business and family, earning her the nickname ‘Godmother,'” the official synopsis mentions. of the series.

This is what Karol G will look like in her role as Carla, a sex worker who enters the world of drug trafficking. Photo: LR/Netflix composition

What is the cast of ‘Griselda’?

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Alberto Guerra as Dario

Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Christian Tappan as Arthur

Diego Trujillo as Germán Panesso

Paulina Dávila as Carmen

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Juliana Aidén Martínez as June

Martín Rodríguez as Rivi

Karol G as Carla.

