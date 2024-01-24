'Griselda', the new Netflix series that stars the actress Sofia Vergara and with the participation of the singer Karol G, will premiere on Thursday, January 25. Recently, both Colombian stars caused a stir on social networks for appearing together in this production. It should be noted that this is the first time we will see the reggaeton artist performing; Given this, many fans of the artists have shown their joy, since Vergara represents great support for Karol's challenge.

In addition, Sofia Vergara She has expressed her pride in playing this role despite the fact that she was highly questioned by followers and by Colombians themselves. Vergara as 'Griselda' also wants to send a message to her countrymen, since drug consumption and trafficking is a very strong problem in that country.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Griselda': series from the creators of 'Narcos' presented a new trailer with Sofía Vergara and Karol G

What time does 'Griselda' premiere on Netflix?

The 'Griselda' series will premiere on Thursday, January 25, The schedule for Peru will be at 03.00 am If you are from another Latin American country and want to watch the Sofía Vergara and Karol G series, we leave you the corresponding schedules:

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador: 2.00 am

Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 3.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 4.00 am

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay: 5.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: 'Stranger Things 5': photos of Millie and Finn filming the final season of the series are leaked

What is 'Griselda', the Netflix series, about?

'Griselda' is based on the life of Griselda Blanco (Sofia Vergara), an astute and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, dedicated mother and creator of one of the most lucrative cartels in history. Blanco's dangerous combination of charm and brutality allows him to skillfully navigate her business and family, earning her the nickname 'Godmother', according to the official synopsis.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins returns for season 4 of the Netflix series

What does Sofía Vergara think about her role in 'Griselda'?

Sofia Vergara, In an interview with Semana, she explained that performing this role is very important, since she has had the experience of losing her brother as a result of the drug marketing business. Furthermore, Vergara considers that this problem has become part of Colombian custom. “I wasn't looking to romanticize Griselda, but, whether we like it or not, the history of my country has also been written by characters like her. I was also interested in telling the story beyond the story of a black widow. She was an empowered woman in times when no one talked about those things and, despite everything, a good mother. My brother Rafael was involved in the business and that's why they killed him in 1996. It was a pain that many Colombian families went through and that I knew closely. That was the starting point. “I've never put my name on something I don't believe in,” he noted.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Astronaut', the movie: Adam Sandler and his space contact in the new Netflix trailer

What did Sofía Vergara think of Karol G's performance in 'Griselda'?

Sofia Vergara In 'Griselda' she is the protagonist, but her partner in the series is the singer Karol G: she only had praise for the work done by the singer. Although it was the reggaeton singer's debut in acting, the actress pointed out that she did it like a professional. “For me it was a surprise, because one always thinks: 'Someone who is not an actress is going to arrive and be a little lost or out of tune or one is going to waste time in the scenes.' But no, She is super professional, gorgeous. She enjoyed the role of it. “I think it was perfect for her and for us that she was part of the cast,” he added.

Sofía Vergara says that the illegal drug business is part of Colombia's history. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39Griselda39 #Netflix #time #series #Sofía #Vergara #Karol #premiere