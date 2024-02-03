In the vast universe of Colombian soap operas, 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' stands as a timeless gem, capturing hearts worldwide. However, the multifaceted career of Luces Vasquez She shined in the role of Bertha, who invites us to explore a surprisingly different side of her career. This talented actress also played Griselda Blanco, the feared 'Black Widow', in 'Escobar, el patron del mal', demonstrating her acting versatility and depth.

Vásquez's transition from comedy to intense drama reflects not only his chameleonic ability, but also the wealth of stories that Colombian television offers. This article delves into how Luces Vasquez, an icon of 'I am Betty the Ugly one', He played one of the most notorious figures in drug trafficking, and what this role meant for his career and public perception.

Which actress from 'Yo soy, Betty la fea' played Griselda?

Luces Vasquezwidely recognized for her role as Bertha, one of the most charismatic characters in 'Yo soy, Betty la fea', took on the challenge of giving life to Griselda Blanco in the series 'Escobar, the patron of evil'. This interpretation marked a turning point in her career, standing out for her ability to delve into the psychological complexity of the 'Black Widow', one of the most feared and fascinating criminals in recent history.

What was Bertha like in 'I Am, Ugly Betty'?

Bertha, played masterfully by Luces Vasquez, He stood out for his humor and loyalty in 'Yo soy, Betty la fea'. This character, loved for his wit and unconditional support for Betty, became one of the emotional pillars of the series. Vásquez's ability to inject humor and humanity into Bertha demonstrated her exceptional acting range, preparing her for even more challenging roles.

What other actresses played Griselda?

The figure of Griselda Blanco has captured the imagination of actresses and audiences alike, being performed by figures such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ana Serradilla in different productions. These interpretations highlight the enduring fascination with the 'Black Widow', each bringing their own insight to Blanco's complex legacy.

Who admired and feared Griselda?

Griselda Blancoknown for its cunning and brutality, She was both admired and feared by Pablo Escobar. Her story, marked by violence, power and survival, has generated an ongoing debate about her legacy, inspiring multiple representations in popular culture that seek to unravel the psyche of one of the most powerful women in the world of art. drug trafficking.

Luces Velásquez as Griselda. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

