GRISthe game from Nomada Studios, is also available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. The game was originally released, in 2018, on PC and Nintendo Switch, then it also arrived on iOS and PlayStation (in 2019) and finally on Android (in 2020).

GRIS puts us in the shoes of one young woman who has lost his voice. The player must explore a series of surreal settings that represent various stages of the woman’s grief. Our character gradually gains new abilities and collects light that restores color to the world, expanding it in various ways. GRIS is mostly a narrative game, even if there are very simple platform components. The game has sold more than a million copies (as of April 2020).

With regard to resolution and frame rate, on Xbox Series X GRIS runs at 4K and 60 FPS or 2K and 120 FPS. On Xbox Series S it only offers 2K and 120 FPS mode. On PS5 it instead arrives at 4K and 120 FPS with support for DualSense, or haptic feedback and the use of integrated speakers.

In our original review we explained that “To be truly appreciated, GRIS asks the player to strip himself of the superstructures and expectations created by the market, so as to be able to immerse himself in an experience that lives differently than the canons of a genre, that of platform games, which in this case we can consider as a kind of hiccup.In fact, GRIS is closer in objectives to those of a Dear Easther or a What Remains of Edith Finch, especially in its narrative and aesthetic awareness , than to those of any Super Mario Bros. (said without any contempt). We specify that asking for a certain approach in order to be able to enjoy a certain work is not an abuse or a deception, but a way to free yourself from certain McDonald’s logics that see absolute values ​​in the immediacy and ease of reading.Only in this way can one begin to truly appreciate the multitude of expressive possibilities of video game medium. If you play with the prejudice filter before your eyes, you end up seeing in GRIS only a well-animated puppet who jumps on platforms that are too easy to reach and that doesn’t last too long.”