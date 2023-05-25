0 COMMENTS
From the creators of the aesthetic Grey arrives neva. An equally rich adventure in the graphic aspect that touches on the theme of death. The trailer presented during the PlayStation Showcase shows the protagonist and a gigantic white wolf with horns that seems to be her protector facing a difficult situation. It seems that once again Nomada Studio will seek to captivate our emotions with the story of this game.
Via: Playstation Showcase
