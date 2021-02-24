Gabriel Heinze, in the next few hours will add one more reinforcement for Atlanta United and will be an Argentine. This is Lautaro Giannetti, a central defender currently in Vélez, who had already been directed by the Gringo. Is the Argentine colony coming to the United States?

The truth is that the former Fortín coach emigrated to the United States in December 2020 and from that moment, he decided to go in search of players who stand out in Argentine soccer to strengthen his team, since he had seen them from his previous season.

Starting with Lisandro López. The 37-year-old forward, from Racing, champion and Academic icon, arrived at the club in free condition and will be his first experience in MLS, after playing 18 years in Argentina -Racing-, Portugal -Porto-, France -Olympique de Lyon-, Qatar -Al-Gharafa- and Brazil, at Inter.

Gabriel Heinze, directing Velez in a match for the Copa Sudamericana. Photo: Dolores Ochoa / AP

Then arrived Santiago Sosa, 21-year-old midfielder, former River and emerged from the lower ranks of the Millionaire, who signed a four-year contract with the institution and was sold for 70% of his pass.

The third Argentine reinforcement was Franco Ibarra, 19-year-old youth who stands out as a midfielder and comes from Argentinos Juniors where he played 11 official matches.

Finally, or for now … it was the turn of Lautaro Giannetti, central defender of Vélez, who showed his best level at the time he was directed by whoever called him: Heinze. He has not yet traveled to the United States, since he is waiting for the pass to take place, but he does not train alongside his teammates nor has he done it against Sarmiento de Junín because in the next few hours it will become official his arrival at Atlanta.

With the four reinforcements, plus Ezequiel Barco, former Independent and Marcelino Moreno, ex Lanús, they are already six players of Argentine nationality who train under Heinze’s orders.