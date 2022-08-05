Case Griner, considered one of the best female players in the world, was arrested in February upon arriving in Moscow after cannabis oil was found in her suitcase.

Brittney Grinerthe American basketball starends up again in the crosshairs of the media vortex, after last February 17th arrested in Moscuntil after getting off a plane with a few vials of cannabis oil in her suitcase. Now has come the condemnation at nine years old. An “unacceptable” ruling, said the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The rapid conclusion of the trial, however, is functional to the exchange of prisoners that Moscow and Washington are discussing. Griner and the former military man Paul Wehlan they could in fact return to the United States on condition of the repatriation of the Russian arms dealer Viktor Boutincarcerated in the United States.

However, the exchange could not have taken place before the issuance of a verdict for Griner, who pleaded guilty but said she did not intend to break the law or use the substance banned in Russia. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, he has already said that he wants to meet the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov and reiterated Washington’s “determination” to “bring home” the Americans “unjustly detained” by Moscow.

Griner case, Biden’s wrath: “Unacceptable and I ask Russia to release her immediately”

“I have made an honest mistake and I hope your sentence doesn’t end my life here, “he said Griner in the classroom. “I want the court to understand that it was a good faith mistake I made while I was in a hurry, under stress, trying to recover from my recovery. Covid and to just go back to my team. “

The court “found the accused guilty” of smuggling and possession of “a significant amount of narcotics”, the judge said. Anna Sotnikova of the court of Khimki, near Moscow. In addition to the prison sentence, the 31-year-old basketball player will have to pay a fine of one million rubles, equal to 16,590 dollars. The prosecution had asked for nine and a half years, just six months less than the maximum penalty.

“There Russia is holding Brittney unfairly. It is unacceptable and I ask Russia to release her immediately so that she can be with her wife, her loved ones, friends and teammates, “said the president of the United States. Biden reiterated that he will work “tirelessly” and will pursue “every possible way” to repatriate Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA women’s champion.

The lawyers who defended Griner, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, aannouncing that they will “definitely” present an appeal. “The court completely ignored all the defense evidence and, above all, the guilty plea,” the lawyers complained in a statement.

Griner had traveled to Russia to play for a Russian team, Ummc Ekaterinburg, during the US off-season, a common path for American stars looking for additional income. The basketball player claimed that she had medical cannabis with her, under medical authorization, in order to alleviate the pain caused by the numerous injuries, “from the spine to the cartilages”.

