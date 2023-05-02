By Ben Kellerman and Doyinsola Oladipo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner walked the red carpet at the star-studded Met Gala on Monday, receiving increased attention months after spending time detained in a Russian penal colony.

The two-time Olympic champion pledged to advocate for the release of other Americans held abroad after she was released from Russia in a high-profile prisoner exchange after nearly 10 months in detention.

US officials said she had been wrongfully detained and was being used as a political pawn. She was detained at a Moscow airport and later convicted of drug possession.

“I was able to come home,” Griner told Vogue at the event. “A lot of families that don’t have the availability, you know, that I have with the media, so every day just being there, being a voice for those families so they don’t feel left behind or forgotten.”

Griner sat down for a press conference with her Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team last week for the first time since returning home, announcing that she and the Phoenix Mercury will partner with Bring Our Families Home to champion the cause. .

On Saturday, she appeared at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner with her wife, Cherelle.

