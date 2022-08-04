The American basketball player Brittney Grinera two-time Olympic medalist, was found guilty of possession and trafficking of drugs with criminal intent by Judge Anna Sotnikova of the court of Khimki, a suburb of Moscow, and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment in a penal colony. CNN reports it. Interfax explains that Griner he will also have to pay a fine of one million rubles.

The WNBA star was arrested on February 17 at the airport at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport because she was found in possession of cannabis chargers for the e-cigarette. She had less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 9 and a half years in prison.

An “unacceptable” sentence, said the American president Joe Biden adding that the nine years inflicted on the American basketball star are “another reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is unfairly detaining Brittney.”

“It is unacceptable and I ask Russia to release her immediately so that she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Biden said in a statement. “My Administration will continue to work tirelessly to pursue every possible avenue to get Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible,” she concluded.