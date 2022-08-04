The United States presented an ” important offer ” to Russia for the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of possession and drug trafficking. This was stated by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, who invited “Moscow to accept the offer”. The same offer concerns the American citizen Paul Whelan detained in Russia. US President Joe Biden follows the issue “every single day,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC.

“I have no doubt that if he has the opportunity to meet Lavrov, he will. And if he doesn’t, if he doesn’t, I’m sure Secretary Blinken will get in touch with him and talk to him,” Kirby said.