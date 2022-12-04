Game of the Week goes out to all of our supporters as part of the Eurogamer Essentials newsletter. There’s going to be a slight shake-up of the supporters program in the near future (don’t worry – it’s all good news) so stay tuned for more details, and thanks as ever for your support – it’s much appreciated.

It’s been, I’m sure you’ve noticed, a big week for big new games. The Callisto Protocol (which I’ve just spelled correctly for the first time without having to correct myself, which feels like some small progress) is delivering its spin on Dead Space before we get the remake proper next year, while Marvel’s Midnight Suns sounds truly sublime, but – and this won’t come as a surprise, I’m sure – it’s another game that’s caught my attention this week.

We’ve yet to post our Need for Speed: Unbound review; EA didn’t supply any pre-release code (or any post-release, for that matter) so I’ve been making the most of the 10-hour trial on EA Play. Indeed, I’ve just squeaked beyond those 10 hours and the fact I didn’t mind paying up for the full product suggests I’m having some sort of fun, but dear lord is this thing slow to get going.

