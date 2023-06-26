The former president of the Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Grinán arrives at the courts, on May 18, 2023, in Seville.

The Court of Seville has decided to suspend for five years the execution of the six-year prison sentence imposed on the former president of the Junta de Andalucía, José Antonio Griñán, for a crime of embezzlement in the case of the ERE, due to cancer. The 77-year-old former socialist leader will therefore not go to prison to serve this sentence.

Griñán’s defense requested on December 22 that the court suspend the execution of his sentence, using article 80.4 of the Criminal Code, which establishes that “judges and courts may grant the suspension of any sentence imposed without being subject to any requirement in the case that the prisoner is afflicted with a very serious illness with incurable conditions”. The magistrates assume the request of the former Andalusian president and argue in their resolution that the granting of this benefit “is a discretionary power of the judge or court”, and they point out that “in this area of ​​discretion it must be attended to that the prisoner” is afflicted of a very serious illness with incurable conditions”.

In this sense, the judges of the First Section of the Court of Seville rely on the last report of the forensic doctor, dated June 15, in which she advised against his admission to a prison due to the “serious and incurable illness ” suffering. “The court in cases like this, referring to medical issues, is subject to the technical criteria of the expert in the matter whose knowledge is essential to be able to resolve on the merits of the legal issues raised,” reads the order, in which the magistrates conclude that “that is why, in view of the report of the forensic doctor, an expert in the matter, this court can only agree to the suspension of the execution of the custodial sentence for a period of five years” . The letter also emphasizes how neither the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, nor the private prosecution, exercised by the PP, have opposed the suspension of the sentence requested by Griñán.

Point and continued waiting for the Constitutional

With this decision, a judicial journey is put on point and followed to avoid entry into prison that the former Andalusian president began on November 19, 2019, when the Provincial Court of Seville made its verdict public and sentenced him to six years in prison. for embezzlement – a crime for which he hoped to be acquitted – and 15 years of disqualification for prevarication for his involvement in the plot of fraudulent aid from the Junta de Andalucía. Griñán appealed the sentence before the Supreme Court, which on July 26, 2022, confirmed his sentence. His defense later filed an annulment motion before the same court and an appeal before the Constitutional Court, while his family asked the Government for a partial pardon, to delay the execution of the sentence, but the magistrates of the Provincial Court gave last 22 December 10 days to the seven former high officials sentenced to custodial sentences, including Griñán, to enter a prison, in compliance with their respective sentences.

It was then that the president of the Board requested the suspension of the execution of his sentence under article 80.4 of the Penal Code, alleging that he suffered from prostate cancer and that he had been prescribed radiotherapy treatment that was incompatible with his stay in prison. A diagnosis that the forensic doctor endorsed in the first interview that she had with Griñán last January and that the Prosecutor’s Office and the PP assumed. As the magistrates in his order recall, the Court then decided to suspend his entry into prison until he finished his medical treatment. When this concluded, last May, the coroner was asked for a new report on the evolution of the former Andalusian leader to determine if the new treatment established after completing the radiotherapy (pharmacological treatment and rehabilitative exercises) was compatible with his admission to prison. . After a first opinion that Anti-Corruption did not consider conclusive, the last one was clear that it was convenient for Griñán not to go to jail given that he suffered from a “serious and incurable illness”, the parameters required by 80.4 of the Penal Code for its application.

The former president of the Board, however, continues to claim his innocence, and is waiting for the Constitutional Court to decide on his appeal. In December, the former president took it for granted that he would go to jail and acknowledged that he was already a prisoner in his own house, which, after the confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court, he barely left, affected as he was by the media coverage and wear and tear. personal and reputational of a case whose investigation began 14 years ago now.

Griñán is the only one of the eight former senior officials convicted of embezzlement —with the exception of former Labor Director Juan Márquez, whose imprisonment was suspended by the Seville Court after seeing his sentence reduced by the Supreme Court to three years of imprisonment― that he has not entered prison to serve his sentences. The former Deputy Minister of Employment Agustín Barberá, who suffers from cancer, also requested the suspension of his sentence for a “very serious illness”, but the judges did not uphold his request and on April 11 he entered a prison.

Barberá has requested the third degree of prison, a situation that the former Andalusian Minister of Employment, José Antonio Viera, 77, has already enjoyed since June 9, who was granted this prison benefit, five months after his admission to prison. prison, in attention to the cancer that he also suffers.