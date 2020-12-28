W.he opens an edition of Grimm’s fairy tales with the fairy tale “Von dem Machandelboom”, he dares something. Because the downright lulling beginning of the rich man with his beautiful wife, of mutual love between the married couple, all of which is also located in the comforting historical distance (“that was a long time ago, probably two thousand years”), soon leads to a the darkest murder stories in German literature: the beautiful woman becomes pregnant, has her child and literally dies of joy, the man remarries and becomes the father of a daughter, but the wicked stepmother kills the boy when he sticks his head in an apple box ( “Bratsch! She slammed the lid so that the head flew and fell under the red apples”), then she makes her daughter Marlene believe that she had killed the boy and turns the corpse into a stew to cover up the murder. “But Marlenchen was standing by and weeping and weeping, and the tears all fell into the pot, and they didn’t need any salt.” But the father who has returned home tastes the dish so good that he doesn’t give any of it to anyone.

Such fairy tales contributed to the dubious reputation of the Brothers Grimm collection, and in the afterword to the first volume of the illustrated edition the Berlin artist Henrik Schrat lists what in the fairy tales is “unacceptable according to today’s ideas”. However, they only intervened in the text – and carefully – where it served today’s legibility. Where the language of fairy tales is understood in this way as a document of a two-hundred-year-old epoch, the illustrator takes the sequence of the texts for his five planned volumes in a completely new way and according to topics such as “Love & Struggle” or “Animals & People “Has arranged his right, as an artist of the 21st century, to enter into dialogue with the work of the Grimms – or at least to react to the fairy tales with his means and experiences. “You have to step back from everyday noise, but definitely keep it in mind”, Schrat describes his approach as a Grimm illustrator plausibly in the afterword. Timelessness is not the goal, instead an aesthetic that reveals at all times, not only in style, but also in the locations and the characters, that Schrat is our contemporary, which he pushes so far that he promises the subscribers of his emerging work : “They accompany, observe and influence the creation of the books.” This goes up to a new paid cameo by the subscriber.

The devil’s golden hair

In the first volume, “Snowfall” (or thematically: “Heaven & Hell”), Schrat brings together a series of texts that aim at the afterlife, the religious (such as many of the “children’s legends” that are usually appended to the original collection) or on crossing the border to a sphere that opposes our world – in “The Devil with the Three Golden Hairs” one might think of hell as a techno club, striking Berlin views are wandering in other illustrations in the volume, and “The Tailor in Heaven” is, as evidenced by the attached portrait, none other than Karl Lagerfeld. The alienation of the real here tends to move towards the grotesque: The devil’s fascination with other fiends for human flesh is expressed in a double-sided picture of a “dröner” booth in which the usual spit turns. The clerk remains in the dark, a customer with hoof, horns and tail comes up to him, a bag in hand. “People” is the booth on the left, “meat” on the right. No trace of other customers.



Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, Henrik Schrat: “Grimm’s Fairy Tales”. Vol. 1: Snowfall. Textem Verlag, Hamburg 2020. 264 pp., Ill., Hardcover, 29, – €



Image: Textem Verlag





Such content is not particularly discreet, nor should it be, and because Schrat on the other hand almost casually depicts this present in his fine, often downright cautious monochrome pictures, this creates a tension that the reader’s interest effortlessly to the last Page and – in anticipation of upcoming volumes – also keeps you awake. What poverty means in the times of the Grimms and in the presence of western metropolises like Berlin, these images reflect with plausible results, whereby the opposite, the sudden wealth of the fisherman (or rather: that of his wife), remains unreally pale compared to poverty, which corresponds to the text. Prosperity often has something suspicious in this volume, and in the grin of the well-heeled devil who uses “the three craftspeople” to finally bring a greedy innkeeper to the gallows, there is so much gangster cunning that his tools, which make the pact with make him pay well, probably must have felt uncomfortable at this point in the story – despite the fairy tale text, which knows nothing about it.

Because comfort is very far from Schrat’s fairy tale pictures, and if – like Otto Ubbelohde a good hundred years ago – he finds his material for the Grimm illustration entirely in his surroundings, then not only time and space are responsible for the discrepancy. His will not to glorify anything goes hand in hand with the intention to give his characters autonomy wherever possible. The film-ready final shot in the “Machandelboom” is an example of this. If you leave the scene like the child, behind you the exploding house of horror, you don’t have to worry.