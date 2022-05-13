The publisher Nippon Ichi Software and the developer Vanillaware bring the third trailer of the title online GrimGrimoire OnceMoreso called the remastered version of the original GrimGrimoire came out on PlayStation 2 way back in 2007.

This new trailer takes us to the discovery of the characters, introducing students and teachers who revolve around the protagonist Lillet Blan.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore has been arriving in Japan since July 28 up PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

