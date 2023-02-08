NIS America has released a new gameplay for GrimGrimoire Once Moreremastered version of the beloved classic Vanillaware. As previously anticipated, this new edition will boast a remastered graphics sector and many improvements such as the addition of new types of Great Magic and of a skill treeas well as the possibility of speed up both battles and dialogue scenes and changes to game difficulty.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that GrimGrimoire Once More will be available in Europe from April 4 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: NIS America