It is finally back in the company of GrimGrimoire OnceMorethe remastered version of the title was PlayStation 2 license plate Vanillaware. Through a brand new trailer called “Lesson“, Nippon Ichi Software begins to introduce us in the form of a lesson the basics of gameplay.

The release of GrimGrimoire OnceMore in Japan it is set for the next one July 28 up PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch, and no Western announcement has yet arrived. If you missed all the first useful details, we recommend reading the previous news.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore – Trailer

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu