NIS America And Plaion remind us that from today, April 11ththe title GrimGrimoire Once More is available for purchase on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. To better celebrate the game’s debut, the companies have also released a beautiful launch trailer on the net!

GrimGrimoire Once More brings Vanillaware’s classic PS2 strategy adventure into the present. Players can join apprentice sorceress Lillet Blan on a journey through the Silver Star Tower and harness her latent magical abilities to unlock the tower’s secrets and save her friends from the dangers lurking!

If you are interested in learning more about the game, we recommend reading our review!

Source: NIS America via Plaion