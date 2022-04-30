Nippon Ichi Software and Vanillaware have published a gameplay trailer from GrimGrimoire OnceMorethe remastered version of the real-time strategy game released in 2007 on PS2 and set to return to PS4 and Nintendo Switch over the course of the summer.

The video offers an overview of the fights, also showing various cutscenes and dialogues between the protagonists, unfortunately all in Japanese.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore will be available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch from July 28 in Japan. Contrary to what previously indicated by Gematsu, for the moment the publication of the game in Europe and North America is not confirmed, although there is a good chance that sooner or later the game will arrive in our shores.

As previously announced, this remastered version features high-resolution graphics, changes and gameplay changes with the aim of making the overall experience even more enjoyable than the original. Among these we find the mechanics of the “Great Magic” able to change the fate of the fights and Skill Tree to enhance the familiars.