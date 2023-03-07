Yesterday a live broadcast was held in Japan for GrimGrimoire Once More where the availability of the demo version for the game was announced. We Europeans did not have to wait long in fact on the PlayStation Store we find the demo of the game now available for both Playstation 5 that for Playstation 4 in the dedicated section of the store.

The game will officially be released by us in version PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch the next April 7th. Data from the demo can be carried over to the full game when it is released.

GrimGrimoire Once More reproposes the signed classic in a modern key Vanillaware. Join aspiring sorceress Lillet Blan on her adventure inside the Silver Star Tower as she uses her latent magical powers to unlock the tower’s secrets and save her friends from the dangers that lurk within.

Source: Playstation Store

News by Manuel Catzola