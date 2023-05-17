NIS America released the trailer to international press votes by GrimGrimoire Once Morebeloved title of Vanillaware. As previously anticipated this new version of the title was not only technically improved but it also brings with it a breath of novelty in terms of gameplay thanks to the introduction of an unprecedented skill tree, in addition to implementing quality-of-life improvements such as the ability to increase the speed of the game.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that GrimGrimoire OnceMore is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the title you can find many details in our in-depth review. Good vision.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore – Accolade Trailer Available "GrimGrimoire Once More is a visually stunning title with fast-paced real-time strategy gameplay…" – CG Magazine

