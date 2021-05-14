Grimes, Elon Musk’s partner, revealed that it had to be hospitalized last weekend after suffering a panic attack. The 33-year-old singer suffered the anxiety crisis hours after appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL), in a special program in which her son’s father debuted as a presenter.

The couple made a comic sketch with a theme related to the video game Super Mario in which she played Princess Peach and he appeared dressed as Wario.

In a post on Instagram, the artist apologized for how late she shared the photos in which she poses with Miley Cyrus behind the camera: “I forgot to post these because somehow I had a panic attack and went to the hospital.”.

“It was pretty scary and I guess it’s a good time to start therapy,” Grimes explained of the bad timing.

Still, Grimes was “very grateful to the Saturday Night Live crew for being so nice and sneaking in like Princess Peach.”

About the founder of Tesla and Space X thought he “broke it” as a presenter and about Cyrus he joked that she was “calm.”

During the opening monologue on SNL, billionaire revealed he has Asperger syndrome and boasted of being the first person with this syndrome to be invited to the show.

His love story

Grimes, with Musk and his son X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes and Musk, 49, made their first public appearance at the 2018 Met Gala, and after that they continued their secrecy with the news related to their relationship, which began through Twitter messages. The couple welcomed their son X AE A-Xii on May 4, 2020.

During her pregnancy, the singer spoke about what it meant for her to be a mother and why she was willing to do it: “For a girl it means sacrificing her body and her freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half the population has to do it. It was really deep for me. Merely, I have sacrificed my power right now. I have given up. I really love my boyfriend. So I thought, ‘I’m sure, I know”.

The tycoon and the artist have been together since 2018.

Last December, Musk and his family moved to Texas, where they found many financial, natural and professional incentives to settle. SpaceX is headquartered in Hawthorne, California, but developing its Mars rocket –Starship– is based mainly in Boca Chica, in the state of Texas.

The 33-year-old Canadian singer recently signed with Columbia Records. He is also a visual artist: weeks ago he managed to make 6 million dollars in 20 minutes with the sale of his “crypto art”: a series of paintings that exist only in a virtual way and are transferred through blockchain technology.

With information from La Vanguardia.

