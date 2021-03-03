Canadian singer Claire Boucher, better known by her stage name Grimes, managed to do $ 6 million in 20 minutes with the sale of his “crypto art”: a series of paintings that exist only virtually.

The sale was last Sunday and it is about a series of digital artworks of his authorship, in an online auction through the Nifty Gateway platform. The collection, titled ‘WarNymph Collection Vol 1’ and created with the help of his brother Mac Boucher, portrays a fictional world called Neo-Genesis, inspired by fantasy video games, anime, manga and science fiction, among other topics.

The central figure is WarNymph, a goddess who embodies the power of perpetual renewal. According to the artist, the project “explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age” with the help of the unlimited possibilities that avatars offer.

The most valuable among his creations, ten in all, turned out to be a video titled “Death of the Old” –including cherub-like characters, a cross and a sword, accompanied by a musical composition by Grimes herself – topped by $ 389,000.

But the bulk of the money raised during the event was thanks to the short clips ‘Earth’ and ‘Mars’, sold in numerous copies for $ 7,500 each. In this way, sales reached 5.8 million dollars in less than 20 minutes.

How the Grimes Works Were Created

Grimes with Elon Musk (they are a couple). AFP photo

The creations auctioned by Grimes are made in the form of non-fungible token (NFT), a new ‘blockchain’ technology —similar to that used by bitcoin— that allows buying the intellectual property rights of these digital assets, which exist exclusively in virtual space.

In addition to “crypto art” works, NFTs include, among other examples, sports cards, as well as virtual “parcels” of land or the exclusive use of an electronic currency wallet.

The artist composes music and pictorial works.

SL