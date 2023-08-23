Clover Bite announced GRIME IIthe sequel to the 2021 metroidvania. At the moment a release date has not been indicated and the only confirmed version is that pcalthough the team confirms that they are interested in the console versions.

There official description reads: “You are a Formless, an art mimic who absorbs creatures and summons their forms. Venture into a new and mysterious land in the GRIME universe, where danger and wonder await around every corner. Combine with summoned forms to overcome deadly enemies and epic bosses, while exploring a deep and rich world of different cultures and characters. Create your own play style by choosing from a variety of abilities, weapons and form summons. characteristics of your enemies as you summon their forms to aid you in combat and in exploring the world’s various secret paths.”

At the center of the combat there will be the Formes, defeated and absorbed enemies that can be used to perform special attacks. The environment will also play a fundamental role in GRIME II as there will be multiple possibilities to damage enemies from a distance, but of course they will be able to do the same to us. We will also be able to parry and grab enemies.