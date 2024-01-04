With the second chapter already announced, GRIME it's finally coming up too Nintendo Switchin a new edition called GRIME: Definitive Edition and also containing the new one Free DLC “Parting Shade”which will be distributed in the same release date of the Switch version.

GRIME will therefore be available on Nintendo Switch on January 25, 2023the same day on which the free Parting Shade DLC which is part of the Definitive Edition package will arrive on other platforms, as announced by publisher Akupara Games and the Clove Bite development team.

The game therefore continues to expand, after having seen the Colors of Row and Tinge of Terror packages, these also contained within the new edition arriving on Nintendo Switch, with the title already available for some time on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series