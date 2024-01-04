With the second chapter already announced, GRIME it's finally coming up too Nintendo Switchin a new edition called GRIME: Definitive Edition and also containing the new one Free DLC “Parting Shade”which will be distributed in the same release date of the Switch version.
GRIME will therefore be available on Nintendo Switch on January 25, 2023the same day on which the free Parting Shade DLC which is part of the Definitive Edition package will arrive on other platforms, as announced by publisher Akupara Games and the Clove Bite development team.
The game therefore continues to expand, after having seen the Colors of Row and Tinge of Terror packages, these also contained within the new edition arriving on Nintendo Switch, with the title already available for some time on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series
GRIME is as disturbing as it is fascinating
For those who haven't followed, it's a fascinating one metroidvania with some almost souls-like elements, given that the hybrid structure also combines some RPG features in the particular progression within the game.
GRIME presents a peculiar characterization that recalls the “body horror“, which is reflected both in the intricate settings to explore and in the enemies to fight and also in the figure of the protagonist himself, a sort of nameless incarnation of destruction itself.
The graphic style “surrealist” only increases the effect of general strangeness that characterizes GRIME, which combines this stylization with a gameplay that combines violence and also the ability to reason both with regards to fighting and moving around the map.
You can get to know him better in our review of GRIME, while in the meantime the sequel, Grime 2, has also been announced with a trailer.
