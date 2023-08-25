After the announcement of the last few days, the first one arrives too presentation trailer For grime 2new chapter in the series of details metroidvania with dark and bizarre tones, with this new chapter that seems to reproduce some characteristic elements of the first.

Developed by Clover Bite, the game is a metroidvania-style action adventure with a particular style, in which the protagonist is a sort of shapeless being but able to change configuration at will.

Between RPG, action-adventure and metroidvania, Grime 2 is a quick and ruthless game in which we find ourselves annihilating enemies with living weapons that change shape and function, consuming their remains to increase the protagonist’s power.

In short, it is an action game with a decidedly dark air, which does not yet have a release date but which should arrive on Steam, with other possible platforms to be announced later.