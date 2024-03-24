Alejandro Grimaldo is one of the fittest full-backs in European football. At 28 years old, the player born in Pobla de Vallbona (Valencia) has become one of the great sensations of the Bundesliga thanks to the 11 goals and 15 assists he has scored this season with Bayer Leverkusen among all competitions. His verticality on the left wing, together with the overflow provided by his teammate Jeremie Frimpong, is one of the keys that explains the success of the team led by Xabi Alonso, it has placed Grimaldo on the radar of several great teams from the Old Continent and has catapulted to the Spanish team, where he also aspires to make a deep impact to gain a place on Luis de la Fuente's list for the Euro Cup to be played this summer in Germany.

«I have been at a high level for a few years, working hard day and night to be physically well and be available every game. Last year was a great year and this year is also being very good for me,” said the Valencian this Sunday in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, where he is preparing the friendly that Spain will play on Tuesday against Brazil. A meeting framed in the fight against racism that no one wants to miss and that should serve to continue raising awareness against a scourge that has especially affected footballers like Madrid player Vinicius. «It is not pretty to see when these cases occur. In Germany I follow the Spanish League and it is not pretty to see. “We must continue fighting to eradicate racism, so that it does not happen to Vinicius or any other player,” said Grimaldo.

The full-back is looking forward to the duel with the five-time world champion, who has just defeated England at Wembley with a goal from Endrick. «We were able to watch the game for a while. “Brazil is a team with great players, it is going to be a very nice and very tough game and we are going to use it to continue preparing for the European Championship,” said a footballer who downplayed the setback that Spain suffered on Friday against Colombia. «We started the game very well. In the second half we lost control a little. Personally I felt good. What matters is that it was a preparation match, we have to see what can be improved. We want to win every game, but these, in quotes, are not important. “We have to be prepared for the Euro Cup,” highlighted the Spanish international.

No plans to return to the League



Trained in the youth academy of Valencia and Barça, a club where the latter made his debut with the first team during the time of Pep Guardiola, Grimaldo has been earning a living away from Spanish football for eight years. First at Benfica, where he played 303 games, scored 27 goals, distributed 66 assists and won nine titles, and since last summer at Bayer Leverkusen, where he has become one of the banners of the revolution carried out by Xabi Alonso to question the hegemony of Bayern Munich. The Tolosarra has made him a fixture in his team and Grimaldo only has good words for the coach. «Xabi Alonso is important to me. The first year is always complicated due to adaptation and he has trusted me from the first minute. I have been working for many years to reach my best moment. “Now I am in the best moment of my career and I want to take advantage of it.”

No Spanish footballer in the five major leagues has accumulated double digits in goals and assists except Grimaldo. Data that increases the appetite of many clubs and could lead to his return to the League. However, Grimaldo does not pay attention to the rumors and is focused solely on his role with Bayer and the Spanish team. «When each summer arrives it seems that I am going to go to many clubs. “I am focused on Leverkusen, on trying to win titles with my club, being on the list for the Euro Cup and playing a great role with the national team,” he said.