FC Barcelona will move in the summer market for the signing of players who can fill the quality gaps that the squad has today. Although these are few, it is a fact that today Xavi has players in excellent shape and there are fewer players who raise doubts than those who are fully complying within the Spanish coach’s squad.
One of the names that could leave the club this summer is Jordi Alba. It is clear that the left-back is surpassed in every way by Alejandro Balde, as the 20-year-old is today one of the best left-backs in the world and represents the present and future of Barcelona. That being the case, the club could end its relationship with the veteran who also receives one of the juiciest salaries on the squad and his replacement could be a free agent formed within the ranks of the club several years ago.
According to sources in Spain and Portugal, the club held a talk with the agent of the Benfica player, who will leave the club in the summer as a free agent, and in it they discussed the possible return of the player trained at La Masía. The culés do not take a bad view of a signing like Grimaldo’s, but they are not even close to promising the player a place in the squad for the summer, because they must first confirm the departure of Jordi Alba and it is a fact that the veteran does not consider get out of Xavi’s team right now.
