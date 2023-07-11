Manduria – ”We need to give the possibility to various entrepreneurs to be able to invest in the public property that is the ports and to have the necessary spaces and docks to be able to operate the services. It is not normal for an operator to be given all the terminals, even those of the competitor. That’s not competition. And this is what happens in Genoa and Livorno where our competitor has tried to buy the terminals where we operate”. Emanuele Grimaldi said it, on the sidelines of the appointment organized by Alis in Manduria (Taranto), thus returning to the question of the San Giorgio terminal.

“Competition is an important asset of the country: when it doesn’t exist monopolies are formed” and risk ”both the end customer and the country”, added the Neapolitan shipowner, explaining that during the meeting ”ne we spoke with the Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi to try to avoid unfair competition in the ports and instead offer equal opportunities to all entrepreneurs who want to operate on fundamental routes that allow both territorial continuity and the motorways of the sea”.