“A financially solid company”: this is the verdict of the independent analysis conducted by the Grimaldi Alliance on the reclassified financial statements of IGB Insurance Gold Broker srl, an insurance brokerage company headed by CEO Angelo Coviello.

According to the final report, “From the assessments carried out, IGB successfully emerges from 10 of the 10 indicators in 2022 and from 9 out of 10 in the 2021 financial year”. To be more precise: “In 2022, the rating reflects the absence of default risk, while for 2021 there is a very low probability of default. According to Basel 2 criteria, the company obtained a score of 6.10. This score confirms the company’s strong financial foundation.” A result which, while not surprising the executives of the brokerage firm, is welcomed with great satisfaction. “We are growing,” says Coviello, “and we aim to consolidate our financial stability for the second consecutive year, without resorting to external lenders, but by leveraging our internal resources.”